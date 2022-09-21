Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan & features
In order to gain market share, Samsung released the new Galaxy A10s...
The Samsung Galaxy A10 has up to 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM memory.
The Exynos 7884 chip-set and Android 9 (Pie) operating system were both used in the phone.
The handheld device has a 13MP back camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. A 3400mAh battery is included with this smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy A10 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 21,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Gray, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7884 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 3400 mAh
Price
|Price in Rs: 21,999 Price in USD: $109
