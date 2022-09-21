Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan & features.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 has up to 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM memory.

The Exynos 7884 chip-set and Android 9 (Pie) operating system were both used in the phone.

The handheld device has a 13MP back camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. A 3400mAh battery is included with this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A10 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 21,999.

Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Dimensions 155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm Weight 168 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Gray, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz) Chipset Exynos 7884 Octa GPU Mali-G71 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main 13 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 3400 mAh

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: 21,999 Price in USD: $109

