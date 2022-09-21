Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A10 has up to 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM memory.

The Exynos 7884 chip-set and Android 9 (Pie) operating system were both used in the phone.

The handheld device has a 13MP back camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. A 3400mAh battery is included with this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A10 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 21,999.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
Dimensions155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm
Weight168 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Gray, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz)
ChipsetExynos 7884 Octa
GPUMali-G71 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMain13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 3400 mAh
Advertisement

Price

Price in Rs: 21,999     Price in USD: $109
Advertisement

 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan & features

In order to gain market share, Samsung released the new Galaxy A10s...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story