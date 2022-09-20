Sony Xperia Ace 2 price in Pakistan & features

Prime Blue Edition, OnePlus 10R, on Amazon: Pricing & Specifications
Sony’s Xperia Ace 2 is in development. Weibo that the business is preparing a new Ace smartphone. A restricted release is expected. The Sony Xperia Ace 2 is unlikely to sell outside Japan, just like its predecessor. The next smartphone will use a Snapdragon 690 CPU. Different brands have launched this high-quality chipset. The Xperia Ace 2’s CPU is Octa-Core. The new smartphone boasts a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD display with 720 x 1600 pixels. Sony Xperia Ace has 3GB of RAM. These huge specs make Sony’s Xperia Ace 2 a top choice for clients who desire a great phone. This new smartphone has 32GB of built-in storage, enough to store everything. MicroSD cards provide extra space. Sony Ace 2’s back camera is solitary. 13-megapixel lens. Sony Xperia’s Ace 2 has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. This Xperia Ace 2 will run Android 11 The phone’s battery is 4000 mAh. Ace 2 will challenge Samsung.
The Sony Xperia Ace 2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 690
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2MP LED Flash
|Features
|touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G ( HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
