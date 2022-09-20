Sony Xperia Ace 2 price in Pakistan & features

The Xperia Ace 2’s CPU is Octa-Core.

Sony’s Xperia Ace 2 is in development. Weibo that the business is preparing a new Ace smartphone. A restricted release is expected. The Sony Xperia Ace 2 is unlikely to sell outside Japan, just like its predecessor. The next smartphone will use a Snapdragon 690 CPU. Different brands have launched this high-quality chipset. The Xperia Ace 2’s CPU is Octa-Core. The new smartphone boasts a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD display with 720 x 1600 pixels. Sony Xperia Ace has 3GB of RAM. These huge specs make Sony’s Xperia Ace 2 a top choice for clients who desire a great phone. This new smartphone has 32GB of built-in storage, enough to store everything. MicroSD cards provide extra space. Sony Ace 2’s back camera is solitary. 13-megapixel lens. Sony Xperia’s Ace 2 has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. This Xperia Ace 2 will run Android 11 The phone’s battery is 4000 mAh. Ace 2 will challenge Samsung.

Sony Xperia Ace 2 price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999/-

Sony Xperia Ace 2 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 690 GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2MP LED Flash Features touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C port NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G ( HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

