Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sony Xperia Ace 2 price in Pakistan & features

Sony Xperia Ace 2 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Sony Xperia Ace 2 price in Pakistan & features

Sony Xperia Ace 2 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • The Xperia Ace 2’s CPU is Octa-Core.
  • This new smartphone has 32GB of built-in storage.
  • The phone’s battery is 4000 mAh.
Advertisement

Sony’s Xperia Ace 2 is in development. Weibo that the business is preparing a new Ace smartphone. A restricted release is expected. The Sony Xperia Ace 2 is unlikely to sell outside Japan, just like its predecessor. The next smartphone will use a Snapdragon 690 CPU. Different brands have launched this high-quality chipset. The Xperia Ace 2’s CPU is Octa-Core. The new smartphone boasts a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD display with 720 x 1600 pixels. Sony Xperia Ace has 3GB of RAM. These huge specs make Sony’s Xperia Ace 2 a top choice for clients who desire a great phone. This new smartphone has 32GB of built-in storage, enough to store everything. MicroSD cards provide extra space. Sony Ace 2’s back camera is solitary. 13-megapixel lens. Sony Xperia’s Ace 2 has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. This Xperia Ace 2 will run Android 11 The phone’s battery is 4000 mAh. Ace 2 will challenge Samsung.

Sony Xperia Ace 2 price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999/-

Sony Xperia Ace 2 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 690
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2MP LED Flash
Featurestouch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G ( HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

Also Read

Prime Blue Edition, OnePlus 10R, on Amazon: Pricing & Specifications
Prime Blue Edition, OnePlus 10R, on Amazon: Pricing & Specifications

Amazon is now pre-ordering OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition. The price...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story