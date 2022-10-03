Bandit9 Nano e-scooter launched with sporty look & 60-mile range

Bandit9’s Nano e-scooter has a top speed of 70 km/h and a 60-mile range on a single charge.

The scooter is made of 904L stainless steel and sterling silver with a detachable battery.

Bandit9 is currently taking pre-orders for both the Nano and Nano+ versions.

A stunning urban transportation solution and fashion statement, Bandit9’s Nano e-scooter has been launched.

Many people compare the Nano’s futuristic and aerodynamic look to sci-fi movies.

Bandit9, a company based in Vietnam, has kept pushing the boundaries of urban transportation with a wide range of incredibly creative designs.

With a 97-kilometer (60-mile) range on a single charge, the Bandit9 Nano e-scooter might be tempting to urban residents who care about design.

The Bandit9 Nano e-scooter may have a particularly strong female market appeal because to design similarities to the classic Vespa.

Its façade is made of 904L stainless steel and sterling silver. A 4.2 kWh detachable battery that can be fully recharged in four hours is built into the Nano.

The e-4kW scooter’s electric motor, located in the rear hub, has a top speed of 70 km/h for the higher variant and 45 km/h for the Nano+ base model.

With a combined weight of just 120kg, the two Nano e-scooters are very light, and Bandit is currently taking pre-orders for both versions.

The Nano is $4,499, and the Nano+ is $4,990. The Nano e-scooter will not be delivered on any specific dates as of now.

Since releasing a bespoke motorcycle that resembles a component of an X-wing fighter in 2016, Bandit9 has continued to manufacture products with retro-futuristic stylings.

