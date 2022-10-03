Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Bandit9 Nano e-scooter launched with sporty look & 60-mile range
Bandit9 Nano e-scooter launched with sporty look & 60-mile range

Bandit9 Nano e-scooter launched with sporty look & 60-mile range

Articles
Advertisement
Bandit9 Nano e-scooter launched with sporty look & 60-mile range

Bandit9 Nano e-scooter launched with sporty design & 60-mile range.

Advertisement
  • Bandit9’s Nano e-scooter has a top speed of 70 km/h and a 60-mile range on a single charge.
  • The scooter is made of 904L stainless steel and sterling silver with a detachable battery.
  • Bandit9 is currently taking pre-orders for both the Nano and Nano+ versions.
Advertisement

A stunning urban transportation solution and fashion statement, Bandit9’s Nano e-scooter has been launched.

Many people compare the Nano’s futuristic and aerodynamic look to sci-fi movies.

Bandit9, a company based in Vietnam, has kept pushing the boundaries of urban transportation with a wide range of incredibly creative designs.

With a 97-kilometer (60-mile) range on a single charge, the Bandit9 Nano e-scooter might be tempting to urban residents who care about design.

The Bandit9 Nano e-scooter may have a particularly strong female market appeal because to design similarities to the classic Vespa.

Its façade is made of 904L stainless steel and sterling silver. A 4.2 kWh detachable battery that can be fully recharged in four hours is built into the Nano.

Advertisement

The e-4kW scooter’s electric motor, located in the rear hub, has a top speed of 70 km/h for the higher variant and 45 km/h for the Nano+ base model.

With a combined weight of just 120kg, the two Nano e-scooters are very light, and Bandit is currently taking pre-orders for both versions.

The Nano is $4,499, and the Nano+ is $4,990. The Nano e-scooter will not be delivered on any specific dates as of now.

Since releasing a bespoke motorcycle that resembles a component of an X-wing fighter in 2016, Bandit9 has continued to manufacture products with retro-futuristic stylings.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

OnePlus 9 series to get Android 13-based ColorOS 13 soon
OnePlus 9 series to get Android 13-based ColorOS 13 soon

The ColorOS 13 upgrade for the OnePlus 9 series is scheduled to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and features
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme c35 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme c35 price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story