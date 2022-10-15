Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Inifinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor.

A 5,200 mAh battery will provide power to the device.

The resolution of the 6.6-inch screen is 720 x 1640.

Advertisement

The Inifinix Hot 10 smartphone will be available on the market. The Inifinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor, which is often seen in midrange smartphones.

The Inifinix Hot 10 can hold 64 gigabytes of data, which is enough for a day’s worth of data.

A 5,200 mAh battery will provide power to the device. The resolution of the 6.6-inch screen on the Inifinix Hot 10 is 720 x 1640.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/- Advertisement Infinix Hot 10 specs BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor ), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB micro-USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh Standby up to 38 hrs Talktime up to 36 hrs Advertisement

Also Read Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan & specs Xiaomi is making a new 13-smartphone. The phone will be run by...