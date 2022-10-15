Instagram hopes this will inspire people to upload more videos.

The Reels Play Bonus Program, which rewards reel popularity, can use this feature.

If users continue to earn success badges, Instagram may reward them as Top Creators.

App Research Alessandro Paluzzi discovered an Instagram function that gives users achievement badges on their reels. Soon, reels will offer a credential for reel performance.

trendsetter, inventive streak, etc. Reel type matters. Only your posted reels will display the achievement badge. Instagram hopes this will inspire people to upload more reels.

Instagram claims it needed to do it because people want more videos. Most users complain that Instagram keeps giving them more videos every time they open the app.

Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, believes users want to watch more reels since only platforms with more video material are succeeding in social media. Reels are significant because they trend readily across all social media channels, he argues.

Will this Instagram feature encourage reel posting? Yes. Snapchat Streaks show that users like challenges.

Sharing one streak a day with friends won’t get you anything, but your streak count will increase.

People will make more reels if they can receive an achievement badge by uploading more on Instagram.

If users continue to earn success badges, Instagram may reward them as Top Creators. Instagram wants to make its stories popular so people use them more.

TikTok currently rivals Instagram. YouTube has better monetization features than both of these apps. Instagram will do anything to get users.

