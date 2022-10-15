Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Instagram new achievement feature encourages users to make more reels
Instagram new achievement feature encourages users to make more reels

Instagram new achievement feature encourages users to make more reels

Articles
Advertisement
Instagram new achievement feature encourages users to make more reels
Advertisement
  • Instagram hopes this will inspire people to upload more videos.
  • The Reels Play Bonus Program, which rewards reel popularity, can use this feature.
  • If users continue to earn success badges, Instagram may reward them as Top Creators.
Advertisement

App Research Alessandro Paluzzi discovered an Instagram function that gives users achievement badges on their reels. Soon, reels will offer a credential for reel performance.

trendsetter, inventive streak, etc. Reel type matters. Only your posted reels will display the achievement badge. Instagram hopes this will inspire people to upload more reels.

Instagram claims it needed to do it because people want more videos. Most users complain that Instagram keeps giving them more videos every time they open the app.

Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, believes users want to watch more reels since only platforms with more video material are succeeding in social media. Reels are significant because they trend readily across all social media channels, he argues.

Will this Instagram feature encourage reel posting? Yes. Snapchat Streaks show that users like challenges.

Sharing one streak a day with friends won’t get you anything, but your streak count will increase.

Advertisement

People will make more reels if they can receive an achievement badge by uploading more on Instagram.

The Reels Play Bonus Program, which rewards reel popularity, can use this Instagram feature.

If users continue to earn success badges, Instagram may reward them as Top Creators. Instagram wants to make its stories popular so people use them more.

TikTok currently rivals Instagram. YouTube has better monetization features than both of these apps. Instagram will do anything to get users.

Also Read

Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan and Features
Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan and specifications. With a weight of 172...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan and specifications
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan and specifications
Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story