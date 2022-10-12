Advertisement
Renders of Oppo Find X6 have leaked online

Renders of Oppo Find X6 have leaked online

Articles
Renders of Oppo Find X6 have leaked online

Renders of the Oppo Find X6 have leaked online

  • The Chinese company is adding to its line by putting out new models.
  • We recently got our hands on renders of the Oppo Find X6, which showed us a few key specs.
  • The back of the phone will have a round bump for the camera and a 1.5K screen.
Oppo has always strived to provide a more complete and immersive experience for its customers by developing and releasing new technologies and products. The brand is always working to move technology from zero to one, and it sees technological innovation as a way to broaden people’s minds while giving them access to a wide range of high-end features.

The Chinese company that makes smartphones is adding to its line by putting out new models. For a long time, there had been a lot of talk about the Oppo Find X6 series. We recently got our hands on renders of the Oppo Find X6, which showed us a few key specs.

Recently, concept renders of the Oppo Find X6 started showing up online. In reality, they are based on blueprints. The schematics make it clear that the design of the new phone will be different from that of the Find X5 series. We can even get a better look at the new camera island on the Find X6. First, let’s look at that:

Digital Chat Station’s schematics show that the back of the Find X6 will have a round bump for the camera. It is expected to have a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera. Also, it is said that the Find X6 Pro will use 50MP sensors for all three uses. But nothing had been said about what the front camera could do.

If we talk about the screen, it’s likely that the regular Find X6 has a 1.5K panel and the Pro model has a 2K panel.

Even more interesting is the fact that these two Find X6 phones are likely to have different processors. Reports say that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset could be used in the Find X6, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC could be used in the Find X6 Pro.

No words had been said about this show yet. But more information about the Find X6 series is likely to come out in the weeks and days before it comes out. We’ll let you know when new information comes out about these smartphones. Stay tuned until then!

Oppo Find X6 price In Pakistan & features
Oppo Find X6 price In Pakistan & features

The Oppo Find X6 is planned to be released in March 2023....

 

