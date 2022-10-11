Xiaomi 12T Price in Pakistan and Specs

Xiaomi 12T Price in Pakistan and features.

Smart technology The Xiaomi 12T will go on sale soon. A new smartphone being produced by the company will be a part of its new 12-series.

The Xiaomi 12T will be the name of the upcoming top-of-the-line smartphone.

A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chipset will power the next smartphone.

Xiaomi’s 12T has an Octa-Core processor running at 3.0 GHz.

It uses the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The smartphone has an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display that is exclusive to the brand.

The display size is 6.67 inches. Screen resolution for the Xiaomi 12T is 1220 x 2712. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 12T in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12T expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999.

Xiaomi 12T Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Silver, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 68B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main 108 MP, f/1.7, 83.6Â° (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.47 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

