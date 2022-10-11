Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi 12T Price in Pakistan and Specs

Xiaomi 12T Price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi 12T Price in Pakistan and Specs

Xiaomi 12T Price in Pakistan and Specs

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi 12T Price in Pakistan and features.

Smart technology The Xiaomi 12T will go on sale soon. A new smartphone being produced by the company will be a part of its new 12-series.

The Xiaomi 12T will be the name of the upcoming top-of-the-line smartphone.

Advertisement

A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chipset will power the next smartphone.

Xiaomi’s 12T has an Octa-Core processor running at 3.0 GHz.

It uses the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The smartphone has an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display that is exclusive to the brand.

The display size is 6.67 inches. Screen resolution for the Xiaomi 12T is 1220 x 2712. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 12T in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12T expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999.

Advertisement

Xiaomi 12T Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Silver, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 68B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMain108 MP, f/1.7, 83.6Â° (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.47
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi is making a new phone called the Redmi Note 12. The...

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Twitter purposely suspended third-party app clients
Twitter purposely suspended third-party app clients
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
WhatsApp will soon include new camera modes, blocking shortcut
WhatsApp will soon include new camera modes, blocking shortcut
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story