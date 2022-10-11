Xiaomi 12T Price in Pakistan and Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi is making a new phone called the Redmi Note 12. The...
Smart technology The Xiaomi 12T will go on sale soon. A new smartphone being produced by the company will be a part of its new 12-series.
The Xiaomi 12T will be the name of the upcoming top-of-the-line smartphone.
A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chipset will power the next smartphone.
Xiaomi’s 12T has an Octa-Core processor running at 3.0 GHz.
It uses the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The smartphone has an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display that is exclusive to the brand.
The display size is 6.67 inches. Screen resolution for the Xiaomi 12T is 1220 x 2712. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi 12T expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 68B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|108 MP, f/1.7, 83.6Â° (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.47
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
