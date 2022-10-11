Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
Xiaomi is making a new Redmi Note that will be called the Redmi Note 12. This month, the company is going to start selling smartphones.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is the upcoming mid-range smartphone from the company’s Note series.

The Snapdragon 778G SoC Chipset in this device gives it more power, and the 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the phone makes it very fast.

Under the hood of this Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is an Adreno 642L GPU.

The upcoming device will have a big screen of 6.67 inches and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will also have full HD.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G SoC
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

