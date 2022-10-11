Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi is making a new Redmi Note that will be called the Redmi Note 12. This month, the company is going to start selling smartphones.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is the upcoming mid-range smartphone from the company’s Note series.
The Snapdragon 778G SoC Chipset in this device gives it more power, and the 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the phone makes it very fast.
Under the hood of this Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is an Adreno 642L GPU.
The upcoming device will have a big screen of 6.67 inches and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will also have full HD.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 778G SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
