Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi is making a new Redmi Note that will be called the Redmi Note 12. This month, the company is going to start selling smartphones.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is the upcoming mid-range smartphone from the company’s Note series.

The Snapdragon 778G SoC Chipset in this device gives it more power, and the 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the phone makes it very fast.

Under the hood of this Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is an Adreno 642L GPU.

The upcoming device will have a big screen of 6.67 inches and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will also have full HD.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specs Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 778G SoC GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

