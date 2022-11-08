Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and Features
Oppo is making the new Find N2, which will be a smartphone that you can fold up. Recent rumours say that the company plans to release a foldable phone with two very large screens.
Oppo’s Find N2 could use the 7.1-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. This foldable display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and an Adreno 730 GPU.
This GPU and resolution will create an excellent user-Oppo Find N2 interface. The 50 MP+13 MP+16 MP triple camera setup makes it more fascinating. This beast’s camera configuration promises an unmatched photography experience.
The Oppo Find N2’s single 32 MP camera takes HD and brighter photos. The phone runs smoothly with 256/512GB storage and 8/12GB RAM. no memory card slot.
The Find N2’s strong Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with a 2.84 GHz Octa Core lets it run numerous apps smoothly. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.84Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|7.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1792 x 1920 Pixels (~370 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1000 nits (peak) Cover display: AMOLED, 5.49 inches, 988 x 1972 pixels
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0Âµm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.09″, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Dual gyro, , Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) + folded, plastic front + unfolded, Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse charging
