Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo is making the new Find N2, which will be a smartphone that you can fold up. Recent rumours say that the company plans to release a foldable phone with two very large screens.

Oppo’s Find N2 could use the 7.1-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. This foldable display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and an Adreno 730 GPU.

This GPU and resolution will create an excellent user-Oppo Find N2 interface. The 50 MP+13 MP+16 MP triple camera setup makes it more fascinating. This beast’s camera configuration promises an unmatched photography experience.

The Oppo Find N2’s single 32 MP camera takes HD and brighter photos. The phone runs smoothly with 256/512GB storage and 8/12GB RAM. no memory card slot.

The Find N2’s strong Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with a 2.84 GHz Octa Core lets it run numerous apps smoothly. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan

Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999.

Oppo Find N2 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.84Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology Foldable LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 7.1 Inches Resolution 1792 x 1920 Pixels (~370 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1000 nits (peak) Cover display: AMOLED, 5.49 inches, 988 x 1972 pixels Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0Âµm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.09″, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Dual gyro, , Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) + folded, plastic front + unfolded, Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame , Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse charging