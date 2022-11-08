Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
  • Oppo’s Find N2 could use the 7.1-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
  • The phone runs smoothly with 256/512GB storage and 8/12GB RAM.
Oppo is making the new Find N2, which will be a smartphone that you can fold up. Recent rumours say that the company plans to release a foldable phone with two very large screens.

Oppo’s Find N2 could use the 7.1-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. This foldable display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and an Adreno 730 GPU.

This GPU and resolution will create an excellent user-Oppo Find N2 interface. The 50 MP+13 MP+16 MP triple camera setup makes it more fascinating. This beast’s camera configuration promises an unmatched photography experience.

The Oppo Find N2’s single 32 MP camera takes HD and brighter photos. The phone runs smoothly with 256/512GB storage and 8/12GB RAM. no memory card slot.

The Find N2’s strong Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with a 2.84 GHz Octa Core lets it run numerous apps smoothly. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan

Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999.

Oppo Find N2 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.84Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyFoldable LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size7.1 Inches
Resolution1792 x 1920 Pixels (~370 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1000 nits (peak) Cover display: AMOLED, 5.49 inches, 988 x 1972 pixels
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0Âµm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.09″, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsDual gyro, , Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) + folded, plastic front + unfolded, Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse charging
