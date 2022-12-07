Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S price in Pakistan with 33W fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s is now available.

Mediatek Helio G95 will power the new smartphone.

The phone has a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 10s with fair price in Pakistan. The business launched the rumoured Redmi Note 10 and announced its specs.

This chipset will give the future smartphone high-end performance. This smartphone sports a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The phone will have a 6.43-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Xiaomi Redmi Note’s screen is AMOLED Capacitive Multitouch.

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects this smartphone. The smartphone features 6/8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM in the Redmi Note 10S by Xiaomi, thus it will run super-fast.

The phone’s 64/128 GB storage ensures your data is infinite. For more storage, there’s a microSD card. Xiaomi Note 10S has Quad Cameras on the back.

64 megapixels wide, 8 megapixels ultrawide, 2 megapixels macro, 2 megapixels depth. 13-megapixel selfie camera. Xiaomi Redmi’s Note 10S has a side-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the phone’s data.

Redmi Note 10S will have a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Note 10S will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 178 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Deep Sea Blue (Ocean Blue), Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), ( Frost White) Pebble White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

