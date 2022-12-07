Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S price in Pakistan with 33W fast charging

No more chargers with Redmi phones
Xiaomi's Redmi phone is the first to ship without a changeable brick....
Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 10s with fair price in Pakistan. The business launched the rumoured Redmi Note 10 and announced its specs.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s is now available. Redmi Note 10 variant. Mediatek Helio G95 will power the new smartphone.
This chipset will give the future smartphone high-end performance. This smartphone sports a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor.
The phone will have a 6.43-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Xiaomi Redmi Note’s screen is AMOLED Capacitive Multitouch.
Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects this smartphone. The smartphone features 6/8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM in the Redmi Note 10S by Xiaomi, thus it will run super-fast.
The phone’s 64/128 GB storage ensures your data is infinite. For more storage, there’s a microSD card. Xiaomi Note 10S has Quad Cameras on the back.
64 megapixels wide, 8 megapixels ultrawide, 2 megapixels macro, 2 megapixels depth. 13-megapixel selfie camera. Xiaomi Redmi’s Note 10S has a side-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the phone’s data.
Redmi Note 10S will have a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Note 10S will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|178 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Deep Sea Blue (Ocean Blue), Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), (Frost White) Pebble White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.