  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S price in Pakistan with 33W fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S price in Pakistan with 33W fast charging

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s is now available.
  • Mediatek Helio G95 will power the new smartphone.
  • The phone has a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 10s with fair price in Pakistan. The business launched the rumoured Redmi Note 10 and announced its specs.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s is now available. Redmi Note 10 variant. Mediatek Helio G95 will power the new smartphone.

This chipset will give the future smartphone high-end performance. This smartphone sports a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The phone will have a 6.43-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Xiaomi Redmi Note’s screen is AMOLED Capacitive Multitouch.

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects this smartphone. The smartphone features 6/8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM in the Redmi Note 10S by Xiaomi, thus it will run super-fast.

The phone’s 64/128 GB storage ensures your data is infinite. For more storage, there’s a microSD card. Xiaomi Note 10S has Quad Cameras on the back.

64 megapixels wide, 8 megapixels ultrawide, 2 megapixels macro, 2 megapixels depth. 13-megapixel selfie camera. Xiaomi Redmi’s Note 10S has a side-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the phone’s data.

Redmi Note 10S will have a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Note 10S will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight178 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDeep Sea Blue (Ocean Blue), Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), (Frost White) Pebble White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

