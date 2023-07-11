TikTok launches ‘TikTok Music’ as a music streaming service

Users can access a wide collection of songs, create playlists, and enjoy personalized recommendations.

Collaboration with major music labels enhances the music library.

Currently available in Brazil and Indonesia with competitive pricing.

Advertisement

We have fantastic news for all music fans. TikTok, the popular social media network, is launching a music streaming service named ‘TikTok Music.’ TikTok Music functions similarly to other well-known music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Music, and so on. The streaming music service allows customers to listen to a large number of tracks and then save them to a library.

TikTok Music has also cooperated with big music labels such as Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music.

TikTok employs an algorithm to provide music recommendations as well as personalised curation to help users find songs that have gone viral on the social media site. The inclusion will undoubtedly appeal to the younger generation, which is frequently fascinated by particular songs in Tiktok videos. There are also features for creating collaborative playlists, importing music libraries from other platforms, and searching for music by inputting the lyrics.

TikTok has also incorporated a song recognition functionality that works similarly to Apple’s Shazam. Users may also connect with social elements such as comments on songs and albums via the streaming service. To entice consumers, the service also has a discoverability function that allows users to search for music ideas just by scrolling.

TikTok Music is now only available in Brazil and Indonesia. In Brazil, the monthly subscription costs $3.49, the same as Apple Music. Streaming services frequently modify their prices to accommodate different markets. Apple Music costs $10.99 per month in the United States.

It should be noted, however, that the music streaming market is highly competitive, with Apple Music and Spotify leading the way. According to the most recent data, Spotify is still the most popular streaming service in the United States, with over 44 million paid subscribers. Apple Music, on the other hand, comes in second place with 32 million premium users.

Advertisement

Also Read OPPO F11 Pro price in Pakistan & features OPPO has started producing the F11 Pro, a high-end mid-range gadget that...