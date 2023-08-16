Google to surpass ChatGPT with its most powerful AI ever

Google is concerned about ChatGPT’s impact on its core search business.

Google showcases its commitment to AI advancement with strategic moves.

The upcoming autumn will unveil Google’s extensive AI-focused product.

When ChatGPT became widely accessible in 2022, internal sources say Google experienced a heightened sense of concern, almost like a “code red.” The presence of this quick-answer AI chatbot made the company consider how it might affect its core search business.

Meanwhile, Google has taken several strategic actions that highlight its dedication to AI advancement. This commitment was showcased through the launch of its AI-powered chatbot, Bard, earlier this year, along with the ongoing integration of machine learning features across its products and services.

However, emerging information suggests that this upcoming autumn will mark the debut of Google’s most extensive AI-focused product yet. This product is intended to surpass both ChatGPT and Google‘s own Bard chatbot. The initiative is led by experts from Google Brain and DeepMind, two prominent names in the field of AI research.

A confidential source connected to the project, known as “Gemini,” has recently shared new details about Google’s plans, as reported by The Information.

Text and image generation

Based on this insider, Google’s attention is on combining the text abilities of its wide-ranging language models (LLMs) with the image generation capabilities of AI. Unlike ChatGPT, which mainly generates text, the Gemini project aims to introduce contextual image creation, essentially merging ChatGPT and DALL-E functionalities.

It’s important to highlight that Google is also considering the addition of further features. For example, Gemini’s potential scope might encompass tasks like analyzing flowcharts or managing software control using voice commands.

Trained on YouTube transcripts

Similar to other machine-learning systems, Gemini analyzes text and images to identify patterns and provide answers to specific questions.

As revealed by the source, Gemini’s training relies on YouTube video transcripts gathered by Google. However, the company’s legal team closely supervises the training data to ensure there’s no violation of copyrighted material.

Likely Coming to Google Docs

With its extensive abilities, it’s likely that Google will utilize Gemini to enhance various products, including enterprise tools like Google Docs. According to the source, developers will need to access Gemini through the Google Cloud server rental platform, which comes with a cost.

More details about Gemini will be disclosed to app developers by the end of the year. Yet, it’s feasible that Google might integrate Gemini into its products even before that time.

