Spotify launches AI DJ in 50 regions

Spotify is introducing its AI-driven DJ feature to 50 more regions globally.

The goal is to introduce users to songs or artists they might have missed before.

The AI DJ is available only to Spotify Premium subscribers.

Spotify is currently introducing its AI-driven DJ feature to 50 more regions globally. Initially introduced earlier this year, the feature is now being made available to a wider audience.

Spotify AI DJ: What does it do?

For those not familiar, Spotify is introducing an AI-driven DJ feature that merges personalization technology with generative AI and a dynamic AI voice. This offers users English commentary and personalized music recommendations based on their preferences, essentially creating an interactive DJ experience.

According to official information, the DJ feature aims to introduce users to songs or artists they might have missed before. This AI DJ is available only to Spotify Premium subscribers. Users can access it by opening the app, going to the music feed on the home screen, and tapping DJ. The feature can also be accessed from the “Made for You” section in the Search tab.

Which country gets a Spotify DJ?

The streaming service’s is currently accessible to Spotify Premium users in a range of countries, including Antigua, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Dominica, Eswatini, Fiji, Gambia, Ghana, Ireland, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Malta, Namibia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Uganda, the United Kingdom, the United States, and more.

