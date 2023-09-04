Apple to adopt USB-C in iPhones, despite concerns

Apple is set to adopt USB-C in iPhones this year.

Apple is concerned about the potential loss of revenue.

Apple will include USB-C cables with the new iPhones.

Advertisement

After resisting the European Union’s efforts for a common phone charger, Apple is set to adopt USB-C this year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that Apple will present this change as a consumer-friendly move during the September 12 event. However, there are concerns within Apple about potential consequences.

One concern is the potential loss of revenue from MFi licenses. Apple is also worried about a backlash from fans similar to when they introduced the Lightning port and removed the widely used 30-pin connector.

Another concern is that by making accessories cross-compatible with Android phones, users might be more inclined to switch away from Apple’s ecosystem. For example, Apple could improve iOS-to-Android messaging by adding RCS support, potentially reducing the lock-in effect of iOS. Apple had initially promised to open up FaceTime but didn’t follow through.

Apple will include USB-C cables with the new iPhones, but it stopped including chargers with the iPhone 12. The last iPhone with a bundled charger was the 11, which came with a USB-A power brick. Users with an iPhone 11 and AirPods may not have a USB-C charger for their new phone, so Apple may need to offer Lightning to USB-C adapters.

Additionally, Apple is exploring metal 3D printing to speed up device enclosure manufacturing, which would reduce material waste. Current enclosures are carved from solid metal blocks, generating a lot of waste. The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to be the first product to utilize 3D printed enclosures, starting with stainless steel. If successful, this approach could extend to larger devices like iPhones and iPads.

Regarding iPads, Apple is reportedly working on a premium Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and an aluminum top case, akin to MacBook laptops.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Apple iPhone 15 to include another charging upgrade Apple is ready to introduce the iPhone 15 in the next few...