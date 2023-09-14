How many subscribers are required to make money on YouTube?

Small YouTube creators can make money with modest yet engaged fanbases.

AdSense earnings are taxable, similar to self-employment income.

A few thousand loyal followers can turn your YouTube channel into an income source.

You don’t need a huge following to earn money on YouTube. With a few thousand dedicated subscribers, you can start making money on the platform. Discover how small YouTube creators are monetizing their content and making money with their modest yet engaged fanbases.

You don’t require hundreds or thousands of YouTube subscribers to kickstart your earnings. Many creators can establish a consistent income stream with just a few thousand dedicated fans on the video platform.

What subscriber thresholds do you need to hit?

To qualify for YouTube’s Partner Program and monetize videos through Google AdSense, you must have a minimum of 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours in the past year. This enables you to earn a share of the ad revenue.

YouTube also distributes ad revenue from Shorts videos when creators accumulate at least 10 million Shorts views within 90 days. This means that even creators with just a few thousand subscribers can earn money if their short videos garner millions of views.

How much money can you make?

Earnings can fluctuate significantly depending on factors such as viewership, video duration, audience demographics, and more. However, numerous creators are pleasantly surprised by how even modest view counts can turn into tangible

As an illustration, “Jen Lauren made $349 in one month with 5,000 subscribers,” and “Shelby Church, who places four ads on videos exceeding 10 minutes, earned over $2,000 from videos with 1 million views.”

What about taxes?

Anyone earning money on YouTube is obligated to pay taxes on their earnings. AdSense earnings are taxable, similar to self-employment income. As an example, one content creator received an initial reward of about $124, which she promptly used to purchase a brand new ring light.

Numerous content creators are proving that becoming a YouTube celebrity is not a necessity for earning money on the platform. With only a few thousand loyal followers, you can convert your channel into a source of income and start monetizing your passion project, though it may take some time and effort.

