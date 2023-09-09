Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Spotify to Launch Free Audiobook Service

Spotify to Launch Free Audiobook Service

Articles
Advertisement
Spotify to Launch Free Audiobook Service
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Spotify is testing a free audiobook program for subscribers in select countries.
  • Users would be able to listen to up to 20 hours of audiobook content per month.
  • The specific selection of books is still being determined.

Spotify is reportedly exploring new avenues for diversifying its content by testing a pilot program that would offer free audiobooks to subscribers.

Advertisement

The streaming platform is said to be working closely with major US publishers to finalize the details of this initiative.

According to information from The Wall Street Journal, users would be able to listen to up to 20 hours of audiobook content per month at no additional cost.

While the specific selection of books is still being determined, it is expected to cover a wide range of titles.

Spotify initially entered the audiobook market in September 2022, providing users access to a library with over 300,000 titles, including works by well-known authors like Stephen King and Malcolm Gladwell.

Since then, the collection has grown to include more than 350,000 titles.

Currently, Spotify’s audiobooks are available on a pay-per-download basis, requiring users to purchase each title in addition to their subscription.

Advertisement

If this pilot program generates significant interest, audiobooks could potentially become a prominent feature alongside Spotify’s music catalog.

It’s important to note that this program will have a limited-time availability initially, as Spotify intends to gauge customer interest before making any long-term commitments.

While the specific launch locations have not been disclosed, The Wall Street Journal suggests that free audiobooks will gradually roll out in select English-speaking countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Spotify’s audiobooks are currently accessible in Ireland and New Zealand, but it’s unclear whether these countries will also have access to the upcoming free content.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

UAE warns of Apple and Android users being targeted by hackers
UAE warns of Apple and Android users being targeted by hackers

The UAE Cyber Security Council warns of a cyber threat to Apple...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story