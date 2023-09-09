Spotify to Launch Free Audiobook Service

Advertisement

Spotify is reportedly exploring new avenues for diversifying its content by testing a pilot program that would offer free audiobooks to subscribers.

The streaming platform is said to be working closely with major US publishers to finalize the details of this initiative.

According to information from The Wall Street Journal, users would be able to listen to up to 20 hours of audiobook content per month at no additional cost.

While the specific selection of books is still being determined, it is expected to cover a wide range of titles.

Spotify initially entered the audiobook market in September 2022, providing users access to a library with over 300,000 titles, including works by well-known authors like Stephen King and Malcolm Gladwell.

Since then, the collection has grown to include more than 350,000 titles.

Currently, Spotify’s audiobooks are available on a pay-per-download basis, requiring users to purchase each title in addition to their subscription.

If this pilot program generates significant interest, audiobooks could potentially become a prominent feature alongside Spotify’s music catalog.

It’s important to note that this program will have a limited-time availability initially, as Spotify intends to gauge customer interest before making any long-term commitments.

While the specific launch locations have not been disclosed, The Wall Street Journal suggests that free audiobooks will gradually roll out in select English-speaking countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Spotify’s audiobooks are currently accessible in Ireland and New Zealand, but it’s unclear whether these countries will also have access to the upcoming free content.