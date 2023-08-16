YouTube Music Introduces New Feature to Help Users Find New Songs

YouTube Music has been launched in Pakistan, along with YouTube Premium.

Samples are similar to YouTube shorts but focused on music.

The Samples tab is now available in the YouTube Music app for all users.

Google‘s competitor to Spotify, YouTube Music, has now been officially launched in Pakistan along with YouTube Premium, bringing new features and possibilities to the country.

YouTube Music has unveiled an innovative method for discovering songs called “Samples.” This feature presents a vertically scrolling feed, similar to TikTok, exclusively for music snippets. It’s akin to YouTube shorts but focused on music samples. Just like shorts, samples will have their own dedicated tab for easy access.

This is how it appears.

Once you discover a song that matches your musical preferences, tasks like adding it to your collection, sharing it with friends, creating playlists, starting a radio station based on it, watching the full video, exploring the album’s page, and even making your own YouTube short with the song become effortless.

This new and innovative feature aims to enhance personalized music discovery, immersing you in a world of fresh tracks that match your tastes. YouTube’s description of the feature is as follows: “The seamless feed of short-form video segments is powered by the world’s largest catalog of music videos. The Samples feed promises to explore the depths and breadth of the YouTube Music library so that there’s always something new to listen to.”

The global rollout of the Samples tab for YouTube Music has already begun, so you can expect to see it on your account shortly.

