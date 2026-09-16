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Taylor Swift sparks 'SNL' return buzz after Emmy Awards Electrolyte drinks take over as hydration becomes the new wellness craze Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discuss stronger Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation Shandong’s economic rise offers a study in integrated development Japan’s own ‘Bermuda Triangle’ as Global Hawk drone vanishes over sea but debris is found Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted through roadshows in Pakistan U.S. Senate advances crypto market bill in major push to clarify digital asset rules Stray Kids member 'Felix' marks 26th birthday with $222,000 donation as global fan buzz builds Music helps the brain shake off stress faster, MRI study finds China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Taylor Swift sparks 'SNL' return buzz after Emmy Awards Electrolyte drinks take over as hydration becomes the new wellness craze Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discuss stronger Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation Shandong’s economic rise offers a study in integrated development Japan’s own ‘Bermuda Triangle’ as Global Hawk drone vanishes over sea but debris is found Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted through roadshows in Pakistan U.S. Senate advances crypto market bill in major push to clarify digital asset rules Stray Kids member 'Felix' marks 26th birthday with $222,000 donation as global fan buzz builds Music helps the brain shake off stress faster, MRI study finds China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups

New York Governor proposes $1 million per megawatt community investment from data centers

The recommendations come months after New York became the first U.S. state to impose a moratorium on large new data centers.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ALBANY: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is recommending that local governments seek community investments of at least $1 million per megawatt from developers proposing new data centers, according to a document released Tuesday.

The recommendations come months after New York became the first U.S. state to impose a moratorium on large new data centers.

The suggested investments of at least $1 million for every megawatt of utility demand would help communities where the data centers are built "share equitably in the long-term economic value created by these projects," according to the document.

"The innovation economy's growing demand for data centers must be matched by shared standards that ensure communities benefit," Empire State Development President Hope Knight said in a statement.

"Because data centers are not major local job generators, their economic development profile differs from traditional manufacturing."

The expansion of data centers in the United States is driving up power demand and electricity bills in large swaths of the country, drawing local and bipartisan political backlash.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican leading one of the world's fastest-growing regions for artificial intelligence infrastructure, directed state regulators Monday to penalize data centers that fail to disclose details about their water consumption.

Only one in three Americans approve of the fast pace of data center construction, and most would oppose building one in their own community, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to bring legislation that seeks to rein in electricity bill increases tied to data center expansion, according to a spokesperson for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

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