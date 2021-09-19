Katrina Kaif’s duplicate Alina Rai creates buzz on social media

Indian model and tuck talk star Alina Rai have a lot of fans on social media, but nowadays there is a lot of talk about her on Twitter for some other reason.

Social media users have started sharing her photos and videos on Twitter about Alina Rai’s similarities with Katrina Kaif.

But Alina Rai thinks her resemblance to Katrina Kaif is wrong and has never been pointed out by her family or close friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

Speaking to a private channel, Alina Rai said that new models or actors are separated from their true identities by associating them with famous faces. She also said that she hopes to make a name for herself in the industry so that she can be recognized for her identity.

Rai has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram and is also a very popular face on Tik Tak.

Twitter user Noor Sehar, while sharing photos of the two, said that Katrina Kaif has got the same look as Alina Rai and the tik tok celebrity has spread on the internet.

Praising Katrina Kaif’s work, Rai said that Katrina has established herself as a ‘star’ in Bollywood.

Another Twitter user shared a video of the opinion saying that they can bet that there is no difference between the two personalities.

Apart from Katrina Kaif, Rai has also lived in London and hails from the Indian state of Gujarat.

Rai moved to India a year ago in 2018 where she wants to try her luck in the modeling and Bollywood industry. She has previously modeled in London.