Little girl dance performance melts hearts after ice-cream seller plays a prank, watch video

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 08:38 pm

Little girl dance performance melts hearts after ice-cream seller plays a prank, watch video Photo Courtesy: Twitter

A video of a little girl has gone viral for all the right reasons, she won hearts on social media with her dance moves.

The ice cream seller flipped and played a prank on which she danced to the music playing in the background as seen in a viral video.

The little girl however without getting upset decides to amuse herself and steal the show with her moves, and the nearby shoppers enjoy her little performance.

The ice-cream seller is also impressed by her move and comes to join her in the performance, the video seems to be recorded inside a mall.

Watch the video here:

 

Since the video has been reshared millions of times, many social media users have found this video cute and adorable. “Soooo sweet of you little angel dear. The day-long tiresome Gone just like that. Long live my dear little angel,” commented a Twitter user.

 

