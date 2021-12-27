Little girl dance performance melts hearts after ice-cream seller plays a prank, watch video

A video of a little girl has gone viral for all the right reasons, she won hearts on social media with her dance moves.

The ice cream seller flipped and played a prank on which she danced to the music playing in the background as seen in a viral video.

The little girl however without getting upset decides to amuse herself and steal the show with her moves, and the nearby shoppers enjoy her little performance.

The ice-cream seller is also impressed by her move and comes to join her in the performance, the video seems to be recorded inside a mall.

Watch the video here:

Melted my heart. Such innocence pic.twitter.com/jn7NSzzkyv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 6, 2021

Since the video has been reshared millions of times, many social media users have found this video cute and adorable. “Soooo sweet of you little angel dear. The day-long tiresome Gone just like that. Long live my dear little angel,” commented a Twitter user.

Melted my heart. Such innocence pic.twitter.com/jn7NSzzkyv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 6, 2021

Melted my heart. Such innocence pic.twitter.com/jn7NSzzkyv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 6, 2021