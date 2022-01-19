Family spoils the thief plan to rob a house in Kanpur from New Jersey

After seeing live footage of an attempt to break into their home, the family contacted the Kanpur police.

An Indian family in New Jersey was able to thwart a burglary attempt at their home in Kanpur. Thanks to CCTV. The authorities came in time and captured the burglars while they were at work, which was fortunate.

Vijay Awasthi, a 38-year-old software engineer from New Jersey, received an alert on his phone late Monday night that signalled the start of the incident. The signal came from his ancestral home in Chakeri’s Shyam Nagar, where he had installed CCTV cameras and sensors.

While viewing live video of intruders breaking into his home, he dialled 911. Vijay used the microphone to warn the intruders once more, but they appeared uninterested. Rather, they shattered the security cameras.

The robbers opened fire on the cops when they arrived at the house, injuring one of them before being caught. Others were able to get away. The individual apprehended has been identified as Sonu, a Hamirpur resident.

Poonam and Preeti, Vijay’s two sisters, live in the Barra neighbourhood of the city. The house keys are still with them. They were immediately called by the police to double-check their belongings.

Police have been dispatched to the house as a precaution, according to DCP East Pramod Kumar. The injured criminal’s condition is improving. He stated, “We will interrogate him and find out about his accomplices, who will be arrested soon.”

Vijay’s home also had a tenant and a caregiver, according to the police. However, the tenant had recently gone to his hometown.