Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 06:11 pm

Family spoils the thief plan to rob a house in Kanpur from New Jersey

Kanpur

After seeing live footage of an attempt to break into their home, the family contacted the Kanpur police.

An Indian family in New Jersey was able to thwart a burglary attempt at their home in Kanpur. Thanks to CCTV. The authorities came in time and captured the burglars while they were at work, which was fortunate.

Vijay Awasthi, a 38-year-old software engineer from New Jersey, received an alert on his phone late Monday night that signalled the start of the incident. The signal came from his ancestral home in Chakeri’s Shyam Nagar, where he had installed CCTV cameras and sensors.

While viewing live video of intruders breaking into his home, he dialled 911. Vijay used the microphone to warn the intruders once more, but they appeared uninterested. Rather, they shattered the security cameras.

Read more: Thief flees in tractor after bungled Australian robbery

 

The robbers opened fire on the cops when they arrived at the house, injuring one of them before being caught. Others were able to get away. The individual apprehended has been identified as Sonu, a Hamirpur resident.

Poonam and Preeti, Vijay’s two sisters, live in the Barra neighbourhood of the city. The house keys are still with them. They were immediately called by the police to double-check their belongings.

Police have been dispatched to the house as a precaution, according to DCP East Pramod Kumar. The injured criminal’s condition is improving. He stated, “We will interrogate him and find out about his accomplices, who will be arrested soon.”

Vijay’s home also had a tenant and a caregiver, according to the police. However, the tenant had recently gone to his hometown.

Read More

22 hours ago
Woman screams while paragliding, ‘I Will Kill You Brijesh’, which reminds us of the man saying, "land kara de’ 

A new paragliding video showing a scared woman has gone viral, reminding...
24 hours ago
Bride dance with her mother and sisters to 'Mahi Ve' goes viral

On social media, a dance video of the bride and her mother...
1 day ago
Wife pranks her husband while he is sleeping. His reaction is hilarious

A video of a husband being pranked by his wife while he...
1 day ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
1 day ago
Jaw-dropping video: a 'flying' deer leaves the internet speechless

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a deer...
4 days ago
Man tries to hit the camel then karma turns the tables on him

In this viral video, a guy attempting to hit an animal who...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Alia Bhatt
8 mins ago
Alia Bhatt looks STUNNING in latest snap amidst nature, Arjun Kapoor Responds

Alia Bhatt truly embodies the term "social media butterfly." She always loves...
ice pyramid
10 mins ago
Ice sculpture of Mexican pyramid

HARBIN - An ice sculpture featuring the famed pyramid of Kukulcan in...
libyan oil
13 mins ago
Rupee continues to fall on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell 4 paisas against the dollar on Wednesday, owing...
15 mins ago
Private sector should finance young entrepreneurs, said PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the private sector...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600