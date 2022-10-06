Chimpanzee wears sunglasses, drinks coconut water with straw

Limbani, the internet superstar with over 700k Instagram followers, is the name of the monkey.

This monkey is highly envious of Netizens who are sick and tired of waiting for the weekend or taking a vacation to unwind and do nothing. A chimpanzee was recently spotted having his best life in a zoo, despite the fact that individuals may hold differing views on captive animals.

Limbani, the internet superstar with over 700k Instagram followers, is the name of the monkey. The affectionate chimpanzee resides at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation (ZWF) in Miami, Florida, United States. He has garnered the affection of animal lovers worldwide.

The video was uploaded to his Facebook limbanizwf with the remark “Oh yeah Cool kids like coconut water.” The video has over 807k views and over 25k likes. The chimpanzee was observed wearing sunglasses with a yellow tint and drinking coconut water with a straw.

Take a look:

The video was deemed hilarious by Internet users, who expressed a desire to be as carefree as the monkey. “Who is the Boss? LIMBANI,” commented a user. “So cool and handsome,” said another person. “Wow that’s cool,” wrote a third user.

