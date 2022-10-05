New US record: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves 

Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

  • A pumpkin that was produced in upstate New York and weighed 2,554 pounds.
  • The previous record for the state of New York was 2,517 pounds.
  • The pumpkin that took first place in the contest will be on exhibit at the Great Pumpkin Farm’s autumn festival from now until October 16.
A pumpkin that was produced in upstate New York and weighed 2,554 pounds has established a new record for the heaviest pumpkin in the United States.

According to an article in the media, state and national records were broken over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the suburb of Clarence, which is located in the greater Buffalo area. Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds.

According to a news release, the previous record for the state of New York was 2,517 pounds.

The pumpkin that took first place in the contest will be on exhibit at the Great Pumpkin Farm’s autumn festival from now until October 16.

The grower that produced the pumpkin that currently holds the record for heaviest pumpkin is from Italy. According to Guinness World Records, he developed a squash that weighed 2,702 pounds in the year 2021.

