Border Collie retrieves runaway Husky in viral video.

Titled “Difference between Border Collie and Husky.”

19.2M views; praised for cleverness and cuteness.

Some dogs go above and beyond to please their pet owners because they love to do so. They pick up tricks, obey instructions, and other things. And this incredibly popular video on X depicts a dog making its owner happy. It depicts a Border Collie bringing a rogue Husky back to its owner after it has fled.

The viral video was posted on X with the caption, “Difference between Border Collie and Husky,” written by an account named Yog. As the video begins, it shows a Border Collie and a Husky walking behind their owner as they are both safely restrained. The pet parent unintentionally lets go of the husky’s leash as the video continues. You’ll be amazed at what occurs next. The Border Collie gives the pet parent its own leash willingly and goes to get the husky.

Take a look at the post below:

Difference between Border Collie and Husky..😅 pic.twitter.com/rFHdnylaa9 — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 14, 2023

On October 14, the video was posted on X. Since then, it has had over 19.2 million views, and the number is continuously rising due to its incredible virality. Furthermore, remarks have been received from online users.

Check out the responses below:

“I still prefer a Husky,” posted an individual. Another added, “Border Collies are so smart!” “I can’t see the difference because both of them look so cute,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Absolutely! I used to have a husky! Know it well. LOL.” “What a cute Husky!” remarked a fifth. A sixth joined, “OMG! This is so cute. He’s a really good boy.” “This is great,” wrote a seventh.

