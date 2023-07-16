Russia continues to shell Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, killing 1 and wounding 8

One person died and another was hurt in Russian attacks in Kharkiv area.

Seven people were wounded in a village in Zaporizhzhia.

Russia shot at many places in Zaporizhzhia with big guns 48 times in one day.

Advertisement

Ukrainian officials reported that one person died and another was hurt by Russian attacks in Kharkiv area, and seven more were wounded in a village in Zaporizhzhia on Sunday.

There has been a lot of fighting in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, which are in the east and southeast of Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine 17 months ago. Kyiv’s troops are trying to free the places that Russia took over.

Russia said it was taking Zaporizhzhia and other parts of Ukraine for itself last year. This was illegal. Russia also has a big nuclear plant there, but Kyiv still has the main city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine got back most of Kharkiv in the east in September. Russia only has a little bit of land there now.

A man who was 33 years old died and another man was hurt when Russia shot at houses in Kolodiazne village in Kharkiv at night. Oleh Sinehubov, who is the boss of Kharkiv, said this on Telegram.

He also said Russia fired four big missiles at Kharkiv city at night. They broke a house a little bit.

Advertisement

Yuriy Malashko, who is the boss of Zaporizhzhia, said on Telegram that three women and four men were hurt and some houses were broken by Russian rockets on Stepnohirske village on Saturday afternoon.

Russia shot at many places in Zaporizhzhia with big guns 48 times in one day, Malashko said.

Russia also shot at Zaporizhzhia city and broke 16 buildings. Anatoliy Kurtiev, who works for the city, said this on Telegram. He said one part of the city had no power on Sunday morning.

Vladimir Rogov, who works for Russia in the parts of Zaporizhzhia that Russia has, said on Saturday that Ukraine broke a school in Stulneve village. He also said they stopped a flying robot over Tokmak city.

Russia’s army said on Saturday it broke some places where Ukraine kept weapons in Zaporizhzhia area in one day. Ukraine’s army said Russia was trying to stop them from moving forward there by shooting a lot.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he will get back all the places that Russia has.

Advertisement

“We cannot leave any of our people, any towns and villages under Russian occupation,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “Wherever the Russian occupation continues, violence and humiliation of people reign.”

Also Read Ukraine Russia War: Russia claims to have shot down 7 Ukrainian drones over Sevastopol Russia claims to have shot down 7 Ukrainian drones and 2 underwater...