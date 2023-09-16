Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
UK fighter Daniel Burke killed in Ukraine, says police

UK fighter Daniel Burke killed in Ukraine, says police

Articles
Advertisement
UK fighter Daniel Burke killed in Ukraine, says police

UK fighter Daniel Burke killed in Ukraine, says police

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • British fighter Daniel Burke has been found dead in Ukraine.
  • He was reported missing by his family in August 2022.
  • Ukrainian authorities have located his body in Zaporizhzhia.

Police have confirmed the discovery of a body in the search for Daniel Burke, a former paratrooper who had gone missing while fighting in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Daniel Burke, a resident of Wythenshawe, Manchester, was reported missing by his family on August 16, 2022, after he had ventured to the front lines of the conflict.

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) revealed that Ukrainian authorities have located his body. According to his family, the 36-year-old was found in Zaporizhzhia, which is approximately 44 kilometers (27 miles) away from the front lines.

Diane Snaith, Daniel Burke’s mother, expressed her deep apprehension, saying, “This is the moment I have been dreading.”

GMP is currently collaborating with Mr. Burke’s family and Ukrainian authorities to facilitate the identification of Daniel and arrange for his repatriation.

The last contact the media had with Mr. Burke was on August 6, during which he expressed his intention to join a Ukrainian army unit to combat Russian forces.

He had previously served in the Parachute Regiment from 2007 to 2009.

Advertisement

In 2019, he faced accusations of terror-related offenses and spent eight months in prison after traveling to Syria to fight alongside Kurdish militia against the Islamic State group.

However, all charges against him were dropped in 2020.

Tragically, other British individuals have also lost their lives in Ukraine recently, including Samuel Newey, who was killed while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the eastern region of the country, and former Scots Guard Jordan Chadwick, 32, who was found deceased with his hands bound behind his back in June.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Man Arrested for Scaling Wall at Buckingham Palace
Man Arrested for Scaling Wall at Buckingham Palace

Man arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Buckingham Palace. The arrest came...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story