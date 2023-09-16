UK fighter Daniel Burke killed in Ukraine, says police

Advertisement

British fighter Daniel Burke has been found dead in Ukraine.

He was reported missing by his family in August 2022.

Ukrainian authorities have located his body in Zaporizhzhia.

Police have confirmed the discovery of a body in the search for Daniel Burke, a former paratrooper who had gone missing while fighting in Ukraine.

Daniel Burke, a resident of Wythenshawe, Manchester, was reported missing by his family on August 16, 2022, after he had ventured to the front lines of the conflict.

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) revealed that Ukrainian authorities have located his body. According to his family, the 36-year-old was found in Zaporizhzhia, which is approximately 44 kilometers (27 miles) away from the front lines.

Diane Snaith, Daniel Burke’s mother, expressed her deep apprehension, saying, “This is the moment I have been dreading.”

GMP is currently collaborating with Mr. Burke’s family and Ukrainian authorities to facilitate the identification of Daniel and arrange for his repatriation.

The last contact the media had with Mr. Burke was on August 6, during which he expressed his intention to join a Ukrainian army unit to combat Russian forces.

He had previously served in the Parachute Regiment from 2007 to 2009.

In 2019, he faced accusations of terror-related offenses and spent eight months in prison after traveling to Syria to fight alongside Kurdish militia against the Islamic State group.

However, all charges against him were dropped in 2020.

Tragically, other British individuals have also lost their lives in Ukraine recently, including Samuel Newey, who was killed while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the eastern region of the country, and former Scots Guard Jordan Chadwick, 32, who was found deceased with his hands bound behind his back in June.