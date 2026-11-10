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Bangladeshi security agencies arrest Indian national accused of spying for RAW in Dhaka

The suspect, identified as Rabiul Islam, a resident of West Bengal, was handed over to police on a four-day remand.

Web Desk November 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
India has previously been involved in espionage activities in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Bangladeshi security agencies arrested an Indian national accused of espionage in Dhaka's Uttara area, authorities said, in a case that has drawn attention to what political commentators describe as an Indian intelligence network operating in the country.


The suspect, identified as Rabiul Islam, a resident of West Bengal, was handed over to police on a four-day remand, according to Bangladeshi media reports. Authorities accused him of maintaining links with a foreign intelligence agency and transmitting sensitive information.


Investigation officials said Islam could not provide a clear explanation in court for his repeated visits to Bangladesh. Discrepancies were also found in the date of birth listed on his Indian passport, driving license and identity card, according to media reports.


Islam claimed he was staying in Dhaka in connection with the garments business, reports said. Police officials said they were investigating his alleged links to Indian agencies.


Political commentators said the arrest of Indian operatives allegedly running an intelligence network under the cover of business visas demonstrated that Indian conspiracies in the region were ongoing. They noted that India has previously been involved in espionage activities in Bangladesh through its Research and Analysis Wing, or RAW.


In past cases, Indian national Ganga Ram was arrested from Bogra and another Indian national, Rudi Barua, was arrested in the Khagrachhari area on espionage charges, commentators said. In December 2019, Bangladeshi police filed a case against several individuals, including a superintendent of police, a constable and a military official, accused of providing sensitive information to RAW.


Defense experts said India has also targeted Sri Lanka's integrity by training and backing Tamil militants, and that RAW operatives were found involved in economic terrorism and counterfeit currency rackets against Pakistan using the Nepal border.


Political commentators said the arrest in Dhaka proved that Indian agencies active in neighboring countries pose a major threat to regional peace, and that a crackdown by security agencies against foreign elements spying under the guise of business activities was becoming increasingly evident in the region.

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