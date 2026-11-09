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Water drained from Tarbela powerhouse after rock collapse disrupts construction

According to WAPDA emergency measures were immediately implemented, and work on the project was suspended.

Web Desk November 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Waseem Ahmed said nearby communities were not at risk

HARIPUR: Authorities have drained water from the tunnel and under-construction powerhouse of the Tarbela Dam Fifth Extension Hydropower Project after a rockfall during excavation caused flooding at the site, injured one worker and forced officials to suspend construction work.


The incident occurred when a weak section of rock collapsed during excavation of the second bench of a connecting tunnel, allowing water to flow from the intake pit into the tunnel and powerhouse.


According to the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), emergency measures were immediately implemented, and work on the project was suspended.


Haripur Deputy Commissioner Waseem Ahmed said all workers were safely evacuated following the incident. An emergency was declared at the site, while technical teams from WAPDA and local police were deployed to monitor the situation.


Waseem Ahmed said nearby communities were not at risk and precautionary measures had been taken to prevent further danger.


WAPDA confirmed that water had been completely removed from the intake pit, while efforts to drain the remaining water from the powerhouse were ongoing.


Senior WAPDA officials, project consultants and contractors were assessing the damage to determine the extent of the incident and identify its possible causes.


The authority also rejected reports circulating about the collapse of Tarbela Tunnel by clarifying that the project's main tunnel and powerhouse had not sustained any structural damage.


WAPDA said all workers had been accounted for and no deaths had been reported. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the rockfall.

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