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Naik Bostan Khan soldier succumbs to injuries days after Rawalakot police post attack

The authorities said the attack would not weaken the resolve of security forces.

Web Desk November 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
AJK Police said authorities would continue working to restore peace

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Rangers soldier has died from injuries sustained in a militant attack on an Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) police post in Rawalakot on Nov. 5, police officials said on Monday, Nov. 9, raising concerns over security personnel facing continued attacks while maintaining law and order in the region.


Naik Bostan Khan, a member of the Sindh Rangers, died on Monday after being critically wounded when armed militants attacked the police post, according to an AJK Police spokesperson.


Naik Bostan Khan, who belonged to Kohat district, had been deployed alongside AJK police personnel to help maintain law and order following a request for additional security support, the spokesperson said.


The attack took place when armed members of a banned organization opened fire on the police post, leaving Naik Bostan Khan seriously injured.


In a statement, AJK Police condemned the attack, saying armed groups continued to target law enforcement personnel while claiming to fight for public rights.


AJK Police expressed deep sorrow over Naik Bostan Khan's death and offered condolences to his family.


The department also paid tribute to his service and sacrifice, saying his death reflected the risks faced by law enforcement personnel while protecting lives and property.


The authorities said the attack would not weaken the resolve of security forces or prevent them from carrying out their duties.


Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, AJK Police said authorities would continue working to restore peace, maintain security and uphold the rule of law across the region.


The authorities added that those responsible for attacks on law enforcement personnel would be brought to justice under the law.

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