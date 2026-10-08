Belgium student protests lead to 107 arrests in Liege

The protests were sparked by opposition to reforms introduced by French-speaking education authorities.

Student protests erupted in Liege, eastern Belgium, over proposed education reforms, leading to the arrest of 107 people, according to local media reports.

The protests were sparked by opposition to reforms introduced by French-speaking education authorities, including plans to increase tuition fees.

Authorities said 107 people had been arrested in recent days at protest sites on allegations including property damage and arson.

Belgium’s official alert system advised businesses in the area to close early as security concerns grew. The city’s central station was also temporarily closed, disrupting traffic and public transportation.

Police urged residents to avoid the city center and carried out checks and crowd-control measures at the protest sites.

The demonstrations come amid wider student unrest in the region over education policies and proposed changes to the sector.

Belgium has three official languages Dutch, French and German with French widely spoken in the southern Wallonia region, including Liege.