Common herpes virus linked to higher odds of dementia and Alzheimer’s

Researchers at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine found that people infected with herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) had 48% higher odds of developing dementia.





A herpes virus infection may be associated with significantly higher odds of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study involving more than 56,000 people.





Researchers at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine found that people infected with herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) had 48% higher odds of developing dementia or Alzheimer’s disease than those without the infection.





The findings are based on a meta-analysis of 11 studies involving 56,292 participants, with an average age of 66.1 years. The analysis was published in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases on Nov. 23, 2026.





Researchers suggested that HSV-1 infection and its potential reactivation could contribute to inflammation, immune responses and biological changes associated with neurodegeneration.





HSV-1 affects an estimated two-thirds of the global population under the age of 50 and can remain dormant in the nervous system throughout a person's life. Its widespread prevalence makes the potential association with dementia a significant area of research.





However, scientists cautioned that the findings do not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship between HSV-1 infection and dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.





They called for further research and clinical trials to determine whether antiviral treatments or vaccines could help reduce the risk of developing dementia.





Experts also warned against using HSV-1 testing or antiviral medications specifically to prevent dementia, saying current evidence is insufficient to support such measures.





The findings add to growing research investigating possible links between viral infections and cognitive decline. Further studies are needed to establish whether preventing or treating HSV-1 infection could help protect brain health.