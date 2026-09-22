Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-SEP-2026
PETROL
+4.61 PKR
Rs. 393.75/ltr
DIESEL
-1.96 PKR
Rs. 422.08/ltr
Headlines
Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown

Pakistan, IMF to begin talks on fifth tranche, Article IV review

Delegation arrives in Islamabad as negotiations focus on up to $1.2 billion in disbursements, energy-sector reforms and structural benchmarks.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund are set to begin Wednesday, with an IMF delegation arriving in the country for talks focused on releasing the next tranche of the current loan program, according to Finance Ministry sources.

The discussions will center on obtaining the fifth tranche of Pakistan's ongoing Extended Fund Facility arrangement. Sources said the talks will also include Article IV review negotiations with the IMF mission, during which a detailed review of Pakistan's economy will be conducted.

Pakistan's economic performance through June 2026 is expected to be presented to the IMF during the talks. Structural benchmark targets and broader economic reform objectives will also be on the agenda.

Energy-sector reforms will feature prominently in the negotiations, with targets related to circular debt in the electricity and gas sectors slated for discussion.

If the negotiations succeed, Pakistan is likely to receive up to $1.2 billion, including approximately $200 million earmarked for climate change initiatives under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

Pakistan secured the current 37-month IMF program in September 2024. The first tranche of roughly $1 billion under the EFF was received that same month. A second tranche of about $1 billion followed in May 2025, and a third disbursement was received on December 11, 2025.

Pakistan's relationship with the IMF dates back to 1958, when it received its first loan of $25,000 under a standby arrangement. Since then, the country has entered into more than two dozen financial arrangements with the Washington-based lender, making it one of the most frequent users of IMF programs globally.

The current $7 billion EFF, approved on September 25, 2024, is Pakistan's 25th IMF program since independence. The 37-month arrangement aims to support Pakistan's efforts to entrench macroeconomic stability, rebuild foreign exchange reserves, broaden the tax base, and advance structural reforms, including overhauling state-owned enterprises and restoring energy-sector viability.

Pakistan's debt remains assessed as sustainable, but the IMF has warned that the path is narrow and could be undermined by policy slippages or reduced external financing.

Recommended

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser
Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured

Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured
The procedure to register for Rs100 petrol subsidy explained

The procedure to register for Rs100 petrol subsidy explained