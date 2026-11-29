Iran used Musk’s Starlink to support attacks on US forces

A Pentagon report details Iran’s reported use of SpaceX’s satellite network, while the U.S. military has also used the company’s technology for drone operations.

WASHINGTON: SpaceX has faced growing scrutiny over the military use of its satellite technology after Iran reportedly used Starlink during its conflict with the United States and Israel.





According to a report citing people familiar with the matter, SpaceX concluded in early March that Iranian forces had used the satellite network to communicate and coordinate one-way drone operations.





The findings were reportedly included in a classified Pentagon assessment submitted to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. However, the Pentagon said it was unaware of the report.





The issue has also raised concerns over the U.S. military’s use of Starshield, SpaceX’s military-grade satellite service. The Pentagon has reportedly used the technology to support its Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS), a one-way attack drone.





The report said the military was using a subscription designed for ground-based operations, prompting concerns within SpaceX over how the service was being used and whether the arrangement matched the plan purchased by the Pentagon.





SpaceX and the U.S. Defense Department did not immediately comment on the report.





Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran, but the satellite network has reportedly remained accessible there. The service has also provided a way for people to bypass government internet restrictions, with the United States reportedly helping bring thousands of terminals into the country.





SpaceX introduced additional restrictions following concerns over the network’s use in military operations. These reportedly included identity-verification requirements for aircraft traveling faster than 100 miles per hour. The company also paused a reseller program that had allowed authorized distributors to supply terminals to sub-resellers.





The company has faced similar challenges in Ukraine, where Starlink has been used extensively during the war with Russia. In February, SpaceX restricted access to terminals that were not on its approved list, disrupting communications for Russian forces.





Ukrainian officials have also reported reduced speeds and connectivity problems affecting some drone operations. Musk has said Starlink was not designed to support lethal drone strikes.





The developments have highlighted the growing influence of privately operated satellite networks in military communications and modern warfare.