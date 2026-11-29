Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie resolve legal battle over Château Miraval

The former couple reached an out-of-court agreement over Château Miraval, bringing an end to a dispute that continued years after their separation.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a settlement in their long-running legal battle over a French winery, ending a dispute that continued years after their high-profile separation.





The Hollywood stars announced the agreement Wednesday in a joint statement, saying they had settled out of court in the best interests of their family. They did not disclose the terms of the agreement.





“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” the statement said.





The legal dispute began in February 2022 when Pitt sued Jolie over her sale of a stake in Château Miraval to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, a global drinks company.

Pitt alleged that the sale violated an agreement requiring both parties to approve any transfer of ownership. Jolie disputed the existence of such an agreement and filed a countersuit, accusing him of acting vindictively.





The disagreement also involved a confidentiality agreement. Jolie’s lawyers said negotiations for Pitt to buy her stake had collapsed after she refused to sign a document that they argued would have prevented her from speaking publicly about alleged abuse.





In court filings, Jolie accused Pitt of physically and verbally abusing her and their children during a private flight from California to France in September 2016. She alleged that he choked one of their children and struck another. Pitt’s lawyer rejected the allegations, and no criminal charges were filed over the incident.





The winery dispute remained unresolved even after the couple reached a divorce settlement in December 2024. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after 12 years together.





Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, purchased Château Miraval in southern France in 2008 and married at the estate in 2014. They later developed its wine business, which became internationally known for its rosé.





The former couple share six children and first met while filming the 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Their relationship attracted widespread attention, earning them the nickname “Brangelina.”





Although the settlement ends their legal battle, neither actor has explained how the agreement will affect the winery’s future ownership.