Justin Bieber’s mini-me is already making style statements

The two-year-old sports a pink beanie and oversized denim shorts in his latest appearance.

Justin Bieber’s signature streetwear may have found its youngest admirer, as his two-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, turns heads with a look that bears a striking resemblance to his famous father’s fashion choices.





Hailey Bieber offered fans a fresh glimpse of her little boy on Friday, November 28, sharing an adorable photograph of him enjoying a day on the golf course.

Sporting a pink beanie, a matching shirt and oversized denim shorts, Jack looked like a miniature style icon as he gripped a golf club on the green. A golf ball could also be seen nearby, adding to the sweet outdoor moment.





The Rhode beauty founder kept the post simple, adding a sparkling pink heart emoji to the picture, which showed Jack from behind.





However, it was the toddler’s outfit that caught attention, with its relaxed silhouette and knitted beanie echoing Justin’s signature streetwear aesthetic.





The Sorry singer has long been known for his effortless approach to fashion, often favoring oversized shirts, baggy shorts and knitted beanies. Jack’s latest look offered a charming glimpse of that familiar style making its way to the next generation.





This is not the first time Hailey has given fans a peek into her son's growing interest in sports. During Jack’s second birthday celebrations in September, she shared a series of family photographs and videos highlighting his favorite activities.





One picture showed the toddler dressed in hockey gear while pushing a lime green Wiffle ball with a hockey stick. Another captured him walking hand in hand with Justin, with both father and son sporting their signature relaxed looks.





Hailey also posted a video of Jack taking a swing at a golf ball. The little boy managed to make contact with the ball and even pulled off the foot movement that accompanies a proper golf swing.





The latest update, shared a day after Thanksgiving, has offered fans another heartwarming glimpse of the couple's family life while highlighting Jack’s budding interest in sports and his father's unmistakable fashion influence.