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Headlines
DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Israel launches airstrikes in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said Saturday that its air force carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in several areas of southern Lebanon, including observation posts used to launch attacks against Israeli troops.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The Israeli military said Saturday that its air force carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in several areas of southern Lebanon, including observation posts used to launch attacks against Israeli troops.

The strikes came after two Israeli soldiers were wounded when their vehicle ran over a Hezbollah explosive device in an area of southern Lebanon occupied by Israeli troops, according to the military.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported three Israeli airstrikes on the southern town of Nabatiyeh Al-Fawqa.

The agency said the third strike nearly hit paramedics who were heading to the area. No one was injured, it reported.

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