Israel launches airstrikes in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said Saturday that its air force carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in several areas of southern Lebanon, including observation posts used to launch attacks against Israeli troops.

The Israeli military said Saturday that its air force carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in several areas of southern Lebanon, including observation posts used to launch attacks against Israeli troops.

The strikes came after two Israeli soldiers were wounded when their vehicle ran over a Hezbollah explosive device in an area of southern Lebanon occupied by Israeli troops, according to the military.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported three Israeli airstrikes on the southern town of Nabatiyeh Al-Fawqa.

The agency said the third strike nearly hit paramedics who were heading to the area. No one was injured, it reported.