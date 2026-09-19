Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport

Customs officials find narcotics hidden inside specially modified jewellery boxes bound for Dubai.

KARACHI: What appeared to be ordinary wooden jewellery boxes concealed nearly 580 grams of hashish worth about Rs2 million at Jinnah International Airport, leading customs officials to arrest a Dubai-bound married couple.





The narcotics were discovered Sept. 17 during routine baggage screening as the couple prepared to board Flydubai flight FZ-330 for Dubai, according to the Federal Board of Revenue.





A customs machine operator stationed at the international departures area flagged the baggage for further inspection after detecting suspicious contents during screening.





A detailed search uncovered two wooden jewellery boxes fitted with specially concealed compartments designed to hide narcotics.

Officials recovered about 290 grams of hashish from each box, bringing the total quantity to 580 grams. Customs valued the seized narcotics at approximately Rs2 million.

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Pakistan Customs seized the hashish under relevant legal provisions and registered a case against the suspects under the applicable sections of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act.





The couple was arrested in connection with the alleged smuggling attempt.





Investigators are examining how the narcotics were obtained and concealed and whether other individuals were involved in the attempted smuggling operation.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the case and determine whether the suspects were acting alone or as part of a wider network.