Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates cancer treatment facilities at Nishtar Hospital

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DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates cancer treatment facilities at Nishtar Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a Chinese cryoablation center for cancer treatment at Nishtar Hospital.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a Chinese cryoablation center for cancer treatment at Nishtar Hospital.

During her visit, she inspected the center and the newly installed machine. Officials told her that the technology can destroy cancerous tumors using needles and provides a minimally invasive treatment option.

The chief minister also inaugurated a PET-CT cyclotron center and reviewed the machine’s procedure. She also inspected the radiopharmaceutical production laboratory and pharmacy hot lab.

Maryam Nawaz visited the 100-bed cancer center and inspected its outpatient department, intensive care unit, chemotherapy and radiotherapy rooms, digital and CT simulator room, and focused radiotherapy linear accelerator room.

She also met the first patient from Kamalia to receive cancer treatment using the cryoablation machine. Speaking to the patient’s mother, Maryam Nawaz said she had brought the machine from China for cancer treatment and that there was no need to worry.

Officials said a ward for children has also been established at the Multan Cancer Centre. The chief minister directed authorities to make the facility fully operational as soon as possible.

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