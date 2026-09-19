Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates cancer treatment facilities at Nishtar Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a Chinese cryoablation center for cancer treatment at Nishtar Hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a Chinese cryoablation center for cancer treatment at Nishtar Hospital.

During her visit, she inspected the center and the newly installed machine. Officials told her that the technology can destroy cancerous tumors using needles and provides a minimally invasive treatment option.

The chief minister also inaugurated a PET-CT cyclotron center and reviewed the machine’s procedure. She also inspected the radiopharmaceutical production laboratory and pharmacy hot lab.

Maryam Nawaz visited the 100-bed cancer center and inspected its outpatient department, intensive care unit, chemotherapy and radiotherapy rooms, digital and CT simulator room, and focused radiotherapy linear accelerator room.

She also met the first patient from Kamalia to receive cancer treatment using the cryoablation machine. Speaking to the patient’s mother, Maryam Nawaz said she had brought the machine from China for cancer treatment and that there was no need to worry.

Officials said a ward for children has also been established at the Multan Cancer Centre. The chief minister directed authorities to make the facility fully operational as soon as possible.