US confirms for first time it has deployed space weapons

The United States has publicly confirmed for the first time that it has deployed operational weapons in Earth’s orbit. The move marks a major shift in its military space policy as Washington works to strengthen deterrence against increasingly advanced space capabilities developed by China and Russia.

The United States has publicly confirmed for the first time that it has deployed operational weapons in Earth’s orbit. The move marks a major shift in its military space policy as Washington works to strengthen deterrence against increasingly advanced space capabilities developed by China and Russia.

Speaking at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference, U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said the U.S. Space Force now has “on-orbit space control weapons” capable of protecting American and allied forces from hostile actions. The Financial Times reported that the disclosure is the Pentagon’s clearest public confirmation to date that operational weapons have been deployed in space.

“Today, we continue to ensure we remain ready to meet the challenge of evolving threats wherever they exist. This is why the Space Force now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action,” Meink said during his keynote address, according to ABC News.

Meink did not provide details about the type, number or technical characteristics of the weapons. He said the wording of the announcement had been carefully considered and that revealing more information could reduce their deterrent value.

After the announcement, a U.S. Space Force spokesperson said the capabilities could be used for both offensive and defensive purposes. They are part of the military’s broader “space control” mission, which includes disrupting, degrading or, if necessary, destroying an adversary’s space capabilities.

Officials said U.S. operations remain consistent with international law, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. The treaty bans the deployment of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in orbit but does not prohibit conventional weapons in space.

The Pentagon did not say whether the newly acknowledged systems are kinetic weapons capable of physically intercepting satellites or nonkinetic technologies, such as electronic warfare systems designed to jam or disrupt enemy spacecraft. Defense analysts said nonkinetic systems are more likely because they reduce the risk of creating hazardous debris in orbit.

The announcement comes as competition in space continues to intensify. The U.S. has repeatedly accused China and Russia of developing antisatellite weapons, conducting close-proximity satellite maneuvers and testing systems that could threaten critical military and commercial satellites.

Washington has argued that greater transparency about its own capabilities can strengthen deterrence and reduce the risk of miscalculation by potential adversaries.