US confirms for first time it has deployed space weapons

Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discuss stronger Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation Shandong’s economic rise offers a study in integrated development Japan’s own ‘Bermuda Triangle’ as Global Hawk drone vanishes over sea but debris is found Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted through roadshows in Pakistan U.S. Senate advances crypto market bill in major push to clarify digital asset rules Stray Kids member 'Felix' marks 26th birthday with $222,000 donation as global fan buzz builds Music helps the brain shake off stress faster, MRI study finds China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Oil extends gains as middle east attacks threaten supply Pakistan to expand Karachi Airport Terminal, aims for 20 million passenger capacity Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discuss stronger Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation Shandong’s economic rise offers a study in integrated development Japan’s own ‘Bermuda Triangle’ as Global Hawk drone vanishes over sea but debris is found Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted through roadshows in Pakistan U.S. Senate advances crypto market bill in major push to clarify digital asset rules Stray Kids member 'Felix' marks 26th birthday with $222,000 donation as global fan buzz builds Music helps the brain shake off stress faster, MRI study finds China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Oil extends gains as middle east attacks threaten supply Pakistan to expand Karachi Airport Terminal, aims for 20 million passenger capacity

US confirms for first time it has deployed space weapons

The United States has publicly confirmed for the first time that it has deployed operational weapons in Earth’s orbit. The move marks a major shift in its military space policy as Washington works to strengthen deterrence against increasingly advanced space capabilities developed by China and Russia.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The United States has publicly confirmed for the first time that it has deployed operational weapons in Earth’s orbit. The move marks a major shift in its military space policy as Washington works to strengthen deterrence against increasingly advanced space capabilities developed by China and Russia.

Speaking at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference, U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said the U.S. Space Force now has “on-orbit space control weapons” capable of protecting American and allied forces from hostile actions. The Financial Times reported that the disclosure is the Pentagon’s clearest public confirmation to date that operational weapons have been deployed in space.

“Today, we continue to ensure we remain ready to meet the challenge of evolving threats wherever they exist. This is why the Space Force now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action,” Meink said during his keynote address, according to ABC News.

Meink did not provide details about the type, number or technical characteristics of the weapons. He said the wording of the announcement had been carefully considered and that revealing more information could reduce their deterrent value.

After the announcement, a U.S. Space Force spokesperson said the capabilities could be used for both offensive and defensive purposes. They are part of the military’s broader “space control” mission, which includes disrupting, degrading or, if necessary, destroying an adversary’s space capabilities.

Officials said U.S. operations remain consistent with international law, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. The treaty bans the deployment of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in orbit but does not prohibit conventional weapons in space.

The Pentagon did not say whether the newly acknowledged systems are kinetic weapons capable of physically intercepting satellites or nonkinetic technologies, such as electronic warfare systems designed to jam or disrupt enemy spacecraft. Defense analysts said nonkinetic systems are more likely because they reduce the risk of creating hazardous debris in orbit.

The announcement comes as competition in space continues to intensify. The U.S. has repeatedly accused China and Russia of developing antisatellite weapons, conducting close-proximity satellite maneuvers and testing systems that could threaten critical military and commercial satellites.

Washington has argued that greater transparency about its own capabilities can strengthen deterrence and reduce the risk of miscalculation by potential adversaries.

Recommended

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise
Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing

Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing
Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89
Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention

Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention
Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released

Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released
Russia hits Ukrainian train just after Former PM, European officials leave

Russia hits Ukrainian train just after Former PM, European officials leave
UK flights resume after NATS air traffic failure, but airlines now demand compensation

UK flights resume after NATS air traffic failure, but airlines now demand compensation
US attacks Iranian tankers as Iran strikes US base in Jordan

US attacks Iranian tankers as Iran strikes US base in Jordan