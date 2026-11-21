Mexico arrests FBI most-wanted drug kingpin ‘El Chapo Isidro’

Mexican troops captured Meza Flores in the city of Guasave in an operation that triggered intense clashes between cartel gunmen and security forces.





MEXICO CITY: Mexican security forces have arrested Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, a notorious drug cartel leader known as “El Chapo Isidro,” who was among the FBI’s most-wanted fugitives, following a major military operation in the northwestern state of Sinaloa.





According to U.S. media reports, Mexican troops captured Meza Flores in the city of Guasave in an operation that triggered intense clashes between cartel gunmen and security forces.





Meza Flores is accused of trafficking large quantities of cocaine, heroin and other drugs into the United States. The FBI had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest. He had evaded law enforcement agencies for more than a decade.





The operation was marked by heavy gunfire, burning vehicles and panic in several areas. Spectators attending a baseball game fled for safety as players were also forced to leave the field amid the violence.





Mexico’s Defense Ministry said the operation was conducted with coordination and cooperation between Mexican intelligence agencies and the United States. However, it did not clarify whether U.S. personnel were physically present during the raid.





Meza Flores and other detainees were flown to Mexico City aboard a Mexican Air Force aircraft and handed over to prosecutors.