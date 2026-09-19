Trump signs law opening door to 100% tariffs on China, India

The law, known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, does not immediately impose a 100% tariff on China or India.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has signed legislation expanding sanctions on Russia and Iran, giving his administration the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are major buyers of Russian oil and natural gas, including China and India.

The law, known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, does not immediately impose a 100% tariff on China or India. Instead, it gives Trump the power to levy tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas under specified conditions.

Reuters reported that the legislation allows such tariffs to be imposed within 30 days. The measure also targets Russia’s energy and defense sectors and its so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to circumvent Western sanctions.

China and India are among the largest buyers of Russian crude, making them potential targets under the new tariff authority.

The legislation also extends existing US sanctions on Iran and gives Washington additional powers to penalize entities and financial institutions accused of helping Russia evade sanctions.