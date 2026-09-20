Ukrainian drone attack kills two in Moscow region

Six others were injured as hundreds of drones targeted Moscow and nearby areas, damaging homes, a warehouse and an oil facility.

MOSCOW: At least two people were killed and six injured in a large Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region overnight, Russian officials said Sunday, as both sides stepped up long-range strikes amid the ongoing war.





Moscow regional Gov. Andrei Vorobyev said 249 drones were intercepted across the region. The attacks sparked fires at residential buildings and a warehouse, while an oil refinery in Moscow was also damaged.





A 44-year-old woman died in Sofyino after a drone struck a three-story residential building, Vorobyev said. Five people, including two children, were injured. An elderly man was also killed when a drone hit a private home in the Orekhovo-Zuyevo district.





Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said another drone struck a building near a major boulevard and reported damage at an oil refinery facility. He said 450 drones targeting Moscow had been shot down, describing the attack as “unprecedented.”





The barrage temporarily disrupted flights at Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports. Restrictions were lifted Sunday morning, although passengers were warned of possible delays.





Ukrainian authorities reported eight deaths in Russian attacks across the Kyiv and Sumy regions on Saturday, including three children.

In Fastiv, a mother and her two young children were killed in a Russian strike, Kyiv regional officials said. A child wounded in a separate attack in Vyshhorod later died in hospital.





Four people were also killed in the Sumy region when a Russian drone struck the vehicle they were traveling in, according to regional authorities.

The latest strikes reflect a broader escalation targeting energy facilities, transportation networks and logistics infrastructure in both countries.





The attacks came as Washington increased economic pressure on Moscow. President Donald Trump signed legislation Friday authorizing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that buy Russian oil and gas, including major purchasers such as China and India.





The measures are intended to pressure Russia as its full-scale war against Ukraine, launched in February 2022, continues.





The casualty and damage figures were provided by officials from Russia and Ukraine. Videos circulating online that purportedly showed explosions and fires could not be independently verified.