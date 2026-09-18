MDCAT exam set for Sep 20 across seven Sindh cities

The test will be conducted in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur.

KARACHI: The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admission to medical and dental colleges in Sindh will be held Sunday, September 20, with examination centers established in seven cities across the province.

The test will be conducted in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur.

In Hyderabad, the Public School Unit No. 3 in Latifabad has been designated as the examination center. In Jamshoro, the test will be held at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences.

Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur Public School has been designated as the center in Mirpurkhas, while the Police Training School Ground will host the examination in Larkana.

In Shaheed Benazirabad, the examination center will be at Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology. In Sukkur, candidates will take the test at IBA Public School on Old Airport Road.

The SIBA Testing Services said maps of the examination centers had also been released to help candidates. Separate entrance routes have been marked on the maps for the NED University and Dow University centers in Karachi.

SIBA Testing Services advised candidates to check their reporting time, examination center and designated entrance in advance.

The MDCAT examination will last three hours. Question papers will be collected from candidates after the examination, according to SIBA Testing Services.