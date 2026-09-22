White House unveils 24-hour ‘Trump TV’ streaming platform

The launch came as CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a federal lawsuit challenging their exclusion from the White House.

WASHINGTON : The White House has launched a 24-hour streaming platform called “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station,” days after President Donald Trump barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House access, escalating a legal dispute over press access.

The White House launched the YouTube-based channel Monday, featuring presidential speeches, administration announcements and other video content. The White House website lists “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station” among its video offerings.

The launch came as CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a federal lawsuit challenging their exclusion from the White House. The outlets argue that the restrictions violate their First Amendment rights and due process protections under the Fifth Amendment and are seeking a court order restoring their access.

The White House has defended the restrictions, saying the First Amendment protects the news organizations’ right to publish but does not guarantee them a White House press credential, briefing-room seat or place in the television press pool.

Trump announced the ban Friday, accusing the three organizations of publishing what he described as “fake news.” Reporters from the outlets were subsequently denied access to the White House grounds.

The dispute has also disrupted the White House television press pool, a system in which major networks share video coverage of presidential events. ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC said they would halt pool coverage rather than replace CNN after the network was excluded.

The decision meant there was no television pool camera covering some of Trump's presidential events, including his trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, according to the Associated Press and other reports.

The White House has promoted Trump TV as a way to provide Americans with direct access to presidential and administration content. The channel's launch video and related material are available through the White House's online video platform.

The legal challenge is now before a federal court in Washington, where the three news organizations are seeking expedited consideration of their request to restore access.