Kashan Hasan to head the Reckitt Pakistan business

KARACHI: Kashan Hasan has been appointed to head all the Pakistan operations at Reckitt – formerly known as Reckitt Benckiser, a statement said on Friday.

Previously, Kashan was leading the health business in Pakistan since January 2020. During his tenure, the health business not only achieved double-digit growth, but was also recognised as the “Market of the Year” for Reckitt globally.

Both the health and hygiene business divisions in Pakistan will now report to Hasan to optimise the potential of the complementary nature of products. It is the next stage in the journey of transformation, and the commitment to a cleaner and healthier country, as the business continues to work towards its aim of Hoga Saaf Pakistan.

Hasan said: “This reintegration makes Reckitt Pakistan stronger, more able to leverage our scale, drive synergies, align business strategy and execution; an exciting moment for all of us. With power brands like Dettol, Mortein, Harpic, Veet, Strepsils, Durex, Gaviscon and many others as part of the Reckitt Pakistan, the business is fully equipped to achieve its purpose: to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.”