SAPM briefs US diplomat on Pakistan's energy sector

Web DeskWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 05:59 pm
SAPM briefs US diplomat on Pakistan’s energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum and Power Tabish Gohar on Friday briefed United States Chargé d’ Affaires a.i. Angela Aggeler about Pakistan’s energy sector and the government’s endeavours to reform it.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the outlook and market of the energy sector in Pakistan.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to cleaner fuels and green energy and highlighted that the government would forge a massive addition of renewable capacity, i.e., 30 per cent by 2030 with 45 per cent share of hydel power generation.

The special assistant to the prime minister also underlined the importance of the gas storage facilities and said the government was working on the construction of strategic gas storages and this project would enhance the country’s capability to import gas and ensure sustainable economic growth.

Aggeler commended the government’s renewable energy policy and suggested that the US and Pakistan must outline the priority areas to create an enabling environment for cooperation on government-to-government basis in the petroleum and power sector.

