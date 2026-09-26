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Kazakhstan naval training death toll reaches 14 after Caspian Sea accident

Authorities said the officers are being investigated on suspicion of negligence and violations.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Kazakhstan naval training death toll

ASTANA: Fourteen military personnel died and three others were rescued after an accident during a naval training exercise in rough weather along Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea coast.


Following the incident, Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry detained five officers from the Defense Ministry. Among those arrested was the navy’s first deputy commander.


The leadership and personnel of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan extend their deepest and most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased servicemen.


“The families of the fallen will receive all necessary comprehensive, financial, and psychological support.”


The accident happened on Thursday, Sept. 24, when 17 servicemen were swept out to sea in the country’s southwestern Mangystau region while carrying out a combat training mission, despite difficult weather conditions, with foreign media reports initially confirming the deaths of nine servicemen.


Authorities said the officers are being investigated on suspicion of negligence and violations of navigation rules. Officials have launched a wider investigation to establish what caused the accident and determine whether other factors contributed to the tragedy.


Kazakhstan’s navy has about 3,000 personnel and operates in the Caspian Sea. Its responsibilities include maritime security and protecting important energy infrastructure in the region.

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