Nvidia's Jensen Huang weighs comeback as CEO amid growing Silicon Valley campaign

Major shareholders Altimeter Capital and Atreides Management have urged Nvidia’s board to consider all leadership options, including Huang’s potential return.

Jensen Huang is considering a return as Nvidia's chief executive and has discussed the possibility with close confidants, the Financial Times reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.





The report comes as an online petition calling for Huang's reinstatement has drawn more than 160,000 signatures following his resignation last week as the chipmaker's president, CEO and board member. Huang resigned after reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.





One Huang ally told the FT that supporters were assembling a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former chief's return and would seek backing from the White House. The person said the efforts had Huang's support.





"Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the person said.





The "Stand with Jensen" campaign has attracted support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, according to the petition's website, which notes that affiliations are self-reported and not verified.





Musk publicly backed Huang's reinstatement on X, saying he would sign the petition. "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I'm signing it too," Musk wrote. He had previously said it would be "an honor" to hire Huang.





The campaign has drawn support from people identifying themselves as current and former Nvidia employees, shareholders and business partners. It calls on Nvidia's board to ensure a fair investigation into Huang's conduct and provide greater transparency around the circumstances of his departure.





Darrell Dai, who identified himself as a robotics engineer at Nvidia, said Huang's vision and the engineering culture he fostered were key reasons he had stayed at the company. Another employee, Vartika Singh, who said she had worked at the chipmaker for nearly eight years, praised Huang's leadership and personal support during a family medical crisis.





"I have never worked for anyone quite like Jensen Huang, and I doubt I ever will," Singh wrote on X.





Major shareholders have also weighed in. Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management's Gavin Baker urged Nvidia's board in an open letter Friday to consider all options, including Huang's potential return, and called for a measured approach to choosing the company's next leader.





Nvidia appointed longtime finance chief Colette Kress as interim CEO and said its board would consider both internal and external candidates in its search for a permanent successor. A company spokesperson said Nvidia is "in the process of selecting a search firm for the NVIDIA CEO role" and has not formally engaged any potential candidates, adding that speculation about individual candidates was premature. The FT reported that Nvidia's board had approached Arm CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor.





Any potential return faces significant hurdles. Nvidia's board is continuing an independent investigation into the conduct that led to Huang's departure. U.S. lawmakers are also preparing investigations into how the former CEO's affair may have damaged America's artificial intelligence dominance, the national security implications and his close relationship with President Donald Trump and his Cabinet.





Anthony Scaramucci, founder of alternative investment firm SkyBridge and a former White House communications director, dismissed the prospect of Huang returning.





"The tech bros want Jensen back. Not happening," Scaramucci wrote on X, arguing that Nvidia's board could not reinstate a chief executive whose conduct remained under investigation. He rejected comparisons with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who returned to his company days after being ousted in 2023.





"The FBI doesn't take petitions," Scaramucci wrote, saying Huang's situation differs fundamentally from Altman's because Altman's ouster stemmed from an internal governance dispute while Huang's involves ongoing investigations.





Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company linked to the controversy, said recent media reports contained assertions about its business and supply chain that were not supported by verifiable evidence. The company said it had retained external legal counsel to conduct an internal investigation and that Alice Huang, a woman reportedly romantically linked to Jensen Huang and an alleged Chinese spy, left Megaspeed effective Aug. 30, 2025, and no longer holds any role there. CNBC reported earlier that Alice Huang may have owned stakes in businesses in China that benefited Huawei, Nvidia's biggest competitor in China.





Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and helped turn it into a dominant supplier of artificial intelligence chips. Some analysts see a path for his return despite the controversy surrounding his departure.