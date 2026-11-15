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Khawaja Asif signals major political shift as talks on new provinces gain momentum China's rare earth dominance leaves U.S. vulnerable ahead of Trump-Xi talks Katie Price finds freedom after cutting toxic people from her life LL Cool J reveals the secret behind his lasting marriage Ishaq Dar announces Pakistan's plan to host ECO summit in 2027 NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 Bilawal condemns government’s treatment of JUI-F, urges tolerance for opposition criticism Trump to meet Xi, Putin for nuclear arms talks in China US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Khawaja Asif signals major political shift as talks on new provinces gain momentum China's rare earth dominance leaves U.S. vulnerable ahead of Trump-Xi talks Katie Price finds freedom after cutting toxic people from her life LL Cool J reveals the secret behind his lasting marriage Ishaq Dar announces Pakistan's plan to host ECO summit in 2027 NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 Bilawal condemns government’s treatment of JUI-F, urges tolerance for opposition criticism Trump to meet Xi, Putin for nuclear arms talks in China US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

China's rare earth dominance leaves U.S. vulnerable ahead of Trump-Xi talks

China maintains a significant advantage in rare earth production.

Web Desk November 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Experts say developing a complete domestic supply chain could take several years or even decades

WASHINGTON: The United States remains heavily dependent on China for critical minerals despite President Donald Trump's efforts to strengthen domestic production, leaving Washington vulnerable ahead of his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.


The Trump administration has launched several initiatives to reduce reliance on Beijing, including billions of dollars in public-private investments, financial support for mining companies such as Trilogy Metals and Lithium Americas, and Pentagon-backed processing partnerships with companies like MP Materials.


However, many American mining projects are still years away from reaching full production. As a result, US manufacturers continue to depend on Chinese supplies of essential minerals used in semiconductors, robotics, military equipment and artificial intelligence.


China maintains a significant advantage in rare earth production, particularly in manufacturing neodymium-iron-boron magnets.


The country has an annual production capacity of approximately 210,000 metric tons, compared with just 4,500 metric tons in the United States.


Experts say developing a complete domestic supply chain could take several years or even decades.


Major mining projects, including Thacker Pass and Perpetua Resources, are expected to begin production around 2028 and 2029, respectively.


Meanwhile, several major copper projects are not expected to expand significantly until 2031.


Even existing American production facilities face difficulties becoming fully integrated into complex industrial supply chains.


China's dominance in the critical minerals market gives Beijing considerable negotiating power, as America's defense, automotive and technology industries remain dependent on Chinese materials.


Previous restrictions imposed by Beijing on rare earth exports and magnets have already disrupted manufacturing operations at companies such as Ford, exposing weaknesses in American supply chains.


Ahead of the expected Trump-Xi summit, both leaders could seek to extend their fragile trade truce, which is scheduled to expire in January. The agreement includes temporary exemptions from export controls on certain critical minerals.


"The Chinese have been using the critical minerals choke collar on the US when they feel like it," said Rich Nolan, head of the National Mining Association.


Samir Kapadia, head of trade at the Vogel Group, said the gap between Trump's ambitions and the slow implementation of domestic mining projects highlights the difficulties of rebuilding.


China, meanwhile, maintains that its export restrictions are intended to prevent critical minerals from being used for military purposes. Beijing has also accused Washington of misusing export controls to limit semiconductor shipments to China.


Beyond mining, China has spent decades developing advanced processing facilities, technical expertise and manufacturing infrastructure to transform raw materials into industrial components.


These investments have further strengthened Beijing's position in global supply chains, making it difficult for the United States to quickly reduce its dependence on Chinese critical minerals.

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