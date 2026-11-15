Khawaja Asif signals major political shift as talks on new provinces gain momentum

Khawaja Asif added that existing political differences and reservations could be resolved through negotiations.

LAHORE: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has indicated that Pakistan could witness a significant political development in the coming weeks as consultations continue among political parties to build agreement on the formation of new provinces.





Speaking about the ongoing discussions, Khawaja Asif said efforts were being made to secure political consensus, predicting that the country's political dynamics could change considerably once an understanding is reached.





He maintained that creating additional provinces or administrative units would not undermine the political position of any individual or political party. Instead, he described the initiative as a positive step that could benefit Pakistan.





The defense minister also dismissed the impression that the military establishment had instructed political parties to hold discussions on the issue.





He said no such direction had been given and acknowledged that he was not familiar with the proposed framework for establishing new provinces or administrative divisions.





Commenting on the position of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khawaja Asif said the party's founder should support the proposal rather than oppose it. He argued that backing the creation of new provinces could potentially provide him with fresh political opportunities.





Khawaja Asif expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations, saying consultations had been moving in a positive direction. He emphasized that politics involved finding workable solutions despite disagreements and competing interests.





He further stated that representatives of all political parties were being consulted and expressed confidence that the discussions would eventually produce an agreement acceptable to all stakeholders.





The minister added that existing political differences and reservations could be resolved through negotiations within the next few weeks.





He also suggested that Pakistan might enter the new year with a different administrative or political arrangement if the ongoing efforts prove successful.